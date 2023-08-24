Zacks Research Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Expeditors International of Washington’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,370,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

