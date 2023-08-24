Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Down to $120.35

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.35, but opened at $117.40. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $116.51, with a volume of 288,461 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.