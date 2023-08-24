Joseph Cappello Sells 3,265 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Joseph Cappello sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $77,478.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,735 shares in the company, valued at $136,091.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Genelux Price Performance
Genelux stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. Genelux Co. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
