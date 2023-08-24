Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $79,910.96 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

