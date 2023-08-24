Komodo Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. Komodo has a total market cap of $26.39 million and $277,430.15 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00094566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027357 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

