Morgan Stanley Downgrades Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) to Equal Weight

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $8.40 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.09. Sight Sciences has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.97 and a quick ratio of 12.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $5,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 568,135 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 521,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 507,029 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

