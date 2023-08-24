Ergo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.38 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00004269 BTC on exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $82.38 million and $241,062.86 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,492.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00247451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.00725711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.20 or 0.00525419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00060997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00116715 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 72,834,837 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.