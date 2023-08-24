Morgan Stanley Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Equal Weight

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $112.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

IFF stock opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $4,418,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

