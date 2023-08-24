Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust traded as low as $6.72 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 3,161,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 14,295,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Medical Properties Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after acquiring an additional 496,833 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,424,000 after buying an additional 217,430 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,054.55%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.