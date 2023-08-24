Investors Purchase High Volume of Novavax Call Options (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 80,294 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 434% compared to the typical volume of 15,031 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Novavax Stock Down 1.6 %

Novavax stock opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $850.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.68. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $424.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Novavax by 3.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 18.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Novavax by 53.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Novavax by 40.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

