SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $46.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SEA traded as low as $37.45 and last traded at $37.52. 1,195,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,406,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SE. CICC Research downgraded SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $617,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 4.5% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $11,435,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in SEA by 14.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 525,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

