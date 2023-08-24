Sphere Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,328 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,319 call options.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $11.13. The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sphere Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Articles

