Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $11.19. Amplitude shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 62,485 shares.

Specifically, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $84,584.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,611 shares of company stock worth $5,713,506 over the last 90 days. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Amplitude Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amplitude by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 50,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.