NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $550.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $481.87 and last traded at $472.20, with a volume of 14162984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $469.67.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.82.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 245.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

