Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.14. 34,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 470,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,395 shares during the period. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,046 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $13,513,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 266.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 745,942 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $854.36 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

