Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading 4.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.14. 34,171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 470,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grid Dynamics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $854.36 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.36 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grid Dynamics
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.