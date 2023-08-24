Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.79. 277,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 188,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

Specifically, CEO Jon Congleton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $25,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,040,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,409,699.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Congleton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,409,699.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,723,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $521,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

See Also

