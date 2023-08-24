CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) were up 5% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CI&T traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 64,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 122,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
CINT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CI&T from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CI&T from $7.20 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
CI&T Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $635.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12.
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
