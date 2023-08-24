Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $195.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $147.88 and last traded at $148.48, with a volume of 824668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.90.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

