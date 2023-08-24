FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

FSK opened at $19.95 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 253.47%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after buying an additional 8,888,144 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,293,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $18,295,251,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4,104.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 740,961 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

