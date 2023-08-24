Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $20.35, but opened at $21.00. Asana shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 343,840 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,318 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $100,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $10,160,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at $834,840,066.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,387,500 shares of company stock worth $29,787,350 and have sold 359,959 shares worth $8,933,088. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.48.

Asana Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative net margin of 63.97% and a negative return on equity of 121.25%. The business had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth about $712,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 145.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 837,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

