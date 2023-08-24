PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. PAR Technology traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 50363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.02.

PAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 387.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $100.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

