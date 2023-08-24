Analysts Set Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) PT at $49.67

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 20.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 159,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

