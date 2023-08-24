Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $82.44 and last traded at $81.83, with a volume of 84288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.65.

Specifically, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.22 per share, with a total value of $396,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 688,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,568,003.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

