Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $72.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Popular by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $1,398,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth about $5,288,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $64.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

