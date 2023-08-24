QuidelOrtho Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QDEL)

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,210 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 504% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 455.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in QuidelOrtho by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after buying an additional 49,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.84 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

