XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. XPeng traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 3,781,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,196,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on XPeng from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BOCOM International cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

