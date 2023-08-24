WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 5th

Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, September 5th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 4th.

WeWork Stock Performance

NYSE:WE opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.86. WeWork has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WE. UBS Group cut their target price on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho downgraded WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 5,406,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $1,081,260.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,065,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,001.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in WeWork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

