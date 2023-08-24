BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 1,476,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,770,359 shares.The stock last traded at $68.17 and had previously closed at $69.74.

The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $88,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,792 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

