Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,513 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,690% compared to the typical daily volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EVLV opened at $6.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $976.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31. Evolv Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Evolv Technologies news, CFO Mark Donohue sold 158,991 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $928,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,593.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,657 shares of company stock worth $2,184,071. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 126.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 117.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

