Canadian Solar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,706 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the average volume of 3,196 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $47.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

