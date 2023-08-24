Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $184.70 and last traded at $184.58. Approximately 324,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 446,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.61.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.33.
Read Our Latest Report on Globant
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant
Globant Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.66.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globant
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.