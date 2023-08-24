Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Trading 5.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $184.70 and last traded at $184.58. Approximately 324,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 446,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.61.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,749,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Globant by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.66.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

