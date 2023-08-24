Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,025 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 309% compared to the average volume of 984 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.