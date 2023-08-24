Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Up 4% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $227.29 and last traded at $226.19. Approximately 1,358,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,822,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.59.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.27.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.