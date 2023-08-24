Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.25, but opened at $65.49. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hasbro shares last traded at $68.05, with a volume of 779,817 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Hasbro by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

