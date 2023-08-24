AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 22851822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Specifically, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 756,623 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $14,073,187.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,050,032 shares in the company, valued at $205,530,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,046,476 shares of company stock worth $52,455,235. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,826,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

