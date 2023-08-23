Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

