JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

JPM stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $425.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

