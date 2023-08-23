Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after buying an additional 7,871,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,603,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after buying an additional 3,984,609 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Down 1.5 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

