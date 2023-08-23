Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $289.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $278.00 to $289.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $225.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50-day moving average is $224.80 and its 200 day moving average is $211.15. Lowe's Companies has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

