DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $153.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 24.1 %

DKS opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day moving average is $136.87. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

