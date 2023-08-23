DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $139.00 Price Target at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $174.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 24.1 %

Shares of DKS stock opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after buying an additional 583,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 428,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after acquiring an additional 295,239 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

