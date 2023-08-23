Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Entergy worth $30,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

NYSE:ETR opened at $94.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $122.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

