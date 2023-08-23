Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $425.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

