Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of M opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 19,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $303,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $823,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

