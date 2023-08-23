Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 299,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EL opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

