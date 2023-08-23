Atria Investments Inc Has $3.89 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.90. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

