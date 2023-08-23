Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

