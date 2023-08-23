Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,390 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

