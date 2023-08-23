Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-1.90 EPS.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FN opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $154.89. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fabrinet
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- These 3 EV Stocks Approach Game-Changing Inflection Points
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- These 2 Stocks Help Put an Industrial Spin on AI
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Confident Consumers: 3 Stocks on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.