Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $1.83-1.90 EPS.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $154.89. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

