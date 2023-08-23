Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.63-$4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to $1.07-$1.09 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

ZM opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.62 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $89.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,038. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 40.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 97.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 173.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

